Citywide Aquatics & Swimming Pools

You can STILL BEAT THE HEAT at our LA City Swimming Pools!!! Please visit us at our Extended Season Facilities as well as our Year Round Pools.



Extended Pools

Year Round Pools

EXTENDED SEASON: WEEKENDS AT SELECT LOCATIONS September 7 - 29, 2019 Saturday and Sunday Operations Only 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm





Visit our SwimLA website for all Swim Lesson and Program information!!

The City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks Department, Aquatics Division offers families and community members many healthy, affordable and safe aquatic activities at their public pools, lakes and beaches. The Aquatics Division operates 39 seasonal swimming pools, 16 year-round swimming pools and 3 camp pools, and 3 LAUSD pools. In addition, the city operates 11 open water facilities. These open water facilities are open year round, offering fishing, paddle boating and small craft programs.

As a covered entity under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Los Angeles does not discriminate on the basis of disability and, upon request, will provide reasonable accommodation to ensure equal access to its programs, services and activities.

Persons with disabilities are welcome to participate in programs and classes. Reasonable accommodations will be provided upon request. To ensure availability, you are advised to make your request at least 72 hours prior to the program or class you wish to participate.

