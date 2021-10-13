Citywide Aquatics & Swimming Pools

The City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks Department, Aquatics Division offers families and community members many healthy, affordable and safe aquatic activities at their public pools, lakes and beaches. The Aquatics Division operates 39 seasonal swimming pools, 16 year-round swimming pools and 3 camp pools, and 3 LAUSD pools. In addition, the city operates 11 open water facilities. These open water facilities are open year round, offering fishing, paddle boating and small craft programs.
As a covered entity under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Los Angeles does not discriminate on the basis of disability and, upon request, will provide reasonable accommodation to ensure equal access to its programs, services and activities.
Persons with disabilities are welcome to participate in programs and classes. Reasonable accommodations will be provided upon request. To ensure availability, you are advised to make your request at least 72 hours prior to the program or class you wish to participate.
All City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks swimming pools adhere to the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health’s Title 22- Section 65529 regulations (including and not limited to regular on-site testing and monitoring of the pool water purification system, pH and free chlorine residuals).
Citywide Aquatics
3900 Chevy Chase Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Phone: (323) 906-7953
Email: Citywide.Aquatics@lacity.org
Children (0 – 17): $1.00
Adults (18 – 49): $4.00
50+ ( 50 & Up ): $1.00
Persons with Disabilities (All Ages ): $1.00
Cash Only
Year Round Pools:
Adult Lap Swim Pass (30 entries): $88
Youth, Persons w/ Disabilities, & Older Adults Admission Pass (30 entries): $25.00
All City Aquatics facilities offer accessible ADA pool lifts. Please contact staff for details.
Many City Aquatics facilities offer universal changing rooms or showers. Please click on the facility you are interested in visiting to find out more.
Aquatic Facility Information
Entrance is Denied to:
- Children under seven (7), unless accompanied by an adult on a one-to-one ratio.
- Children under the age of four (4) without an approved “swim diaper” or plastic pants with elastic around the waist and legs.
Also, please adhere to the following:
- Proper swim attire is as follows;
- Men must wear swim trunks with a liner AND a drawstring, board shorts are acceptable,
- Females must wear a bathing suit, may be a one-piece or two-piece.
- Inappropriate swim attire is as follows:
- No cut-offs, bike shorts, basketball shorts, or street shorts,
- No white t-shirts or white rash guards or shirts of any kind,
- Swimsuit must cover the buttocks, no thongs,
- No bodysuits or leotards.
Diving Board Rules
Caution Dive at Your Own Risk
- You must take a swim test before entering the deep end.
- Head and cervical injuries can result from improper diving.
- To avoid such injuries use caution when diving.
- There may be additional hazards for persons weighing 170 lbs or more
- Do not double bounce on the diving board.
- Do not move the fulcrum all the way to the rear.
- Check water depth and do not dive out of the deep water area.
- Please ask the lifeguard or management as to where you are to dive.
- Only one person at a time on the diving board.
- Be sure the diving area is clear before diving.
- Wait for the previous diver to reach the side of the pool before diving.
- Do not swim under the diving board.
- Dive straight off the board
POOL NOTES:
The year-round facilities’ hours of operation vary per facility. View year-round facilities link (above) for more detailed information.
Sixteen pools operate year round and offer late afternoon and evening swim sessions to the general public. Some pools offer morning and noon lap swim sessions.
Forty (summer ) pools are open during the Summer Season. These outdoor facilities offer morning and afternoon public swim sessions.